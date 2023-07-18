BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Legion Region II tournament is wrapping up at Boyertown. Tuesday night deciding who will be playing for the title on Wednesday, and Quakertown continued its march.
The Blue Jays knocked off West Lawn, 8-7 to remain undefeated in the tournament. They will need to be beaten twice on Wednesday in order to lose.
In the bottom of the fourth, already up 2-0 the Blue Jays get a bases clearing double from Carter Kochel to score three more runs, 5-0. The Owls would start to chip away from there.
Moving ahead to the top of the sixth, the Owls now trailing, 5-3 when Cristo Hunsicker nearly ties the game up by the second runner is thrown out at the plate, 5-4 they trail.
Next inning, after the Blue Jays pushed the lead up to, 7-4 the Owls would not go away. Top of the seventh with the bases loaded and Rafael Fernandez grounds out to short but they can't complete the double play and the game tying run scores, 7-7.
Extra innings needed for this one, bottom of the ninth Kochel comes up clutch for the Blue Jays. He hits a sac-fly to left bringing home Caleb Everitt for the win.
Quakertown and Wanderers will meet on Wednesday at 1:00 PM in the Region 2 championship. The Wanderers will need to win twice in order to knock off Quakertown.