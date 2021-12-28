BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic hosting their annual, Tony Iasiello Wrestling Tournament. This post holiday tradition has been going strong for 53 years.
One day of wrestling taking place with teams from all across the region.
We jump into the quarterfinal round of action, Aiden Gruber from Lehighton advancing to the 120 lb. semifinals with a win by fall. The Golden Hawks would get one of their own into the semis at 126 lbs, Marco Frinzi getting the fall just under four minutes into the bout.
Another semifinalist, Gary Deyarmin of Schuylkill Valley. He would get the pin less than a minute into the bout at 138 lbs to advance.