WHITEHALL, Pa. - Emmaus captured its eighth straight EPC title on Thursday night over Nazareth. The Green Hornets blanking the Blue Eagles, 7-0.
The Green Hornets scored in bunches to capture another EPC title, Melea Webber scoring the second goal of the night just under three minutes into the game.
Later on, Abby Burnett would score one of her two goals for the game in the second quarter to push the lead to 3-0. They would tack on another goal roughly three minutes later off a corner play, Ava Zerfass putting that one home.