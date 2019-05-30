Quick-start Trojans propel themselves to district final

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two District 11 6A softball semifinals games began on Thursday at Pates Park, but only one finished, which left the other game to be decided just before the start of the championship. Parkland cruised to a 10-0 win in five innings over Emmaus to punch their ticket to the final, but they won't know their opponent until just before first pitch of the championship contest.

Northampton and Whitehall battled in the second game of the semifinal doubleheader in Allentown on Thursday afternoon, but were unable to finish the game before the inclement weather rolled in. The two teams will resume the game at 3 p.m. on Friday with the winner advancing to the championship against the Trojans. Whitehall leads 4-2 in the fifth inning.

The final is scheduled to begin approximately at 6 p.m. at Pates Park.