READING, Pa. - Following a successful summer of games in the Rip It Baseballtown Charities Showcase, the Reading Fightin Phils announced a fall showcase on Thursday. The second showcase will benefit Baseballtown Charities and will have all games played at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The featured high school teams will be Muhlenberg, Twin Valley, and Wilson. Games will be played on Aug. 24 and 25 as well as Sept. 1 and 2. All games will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Admission and parking are free. Concession items will be available for purchase.
The fall showcase will hold games for 13U-19U teams as well.