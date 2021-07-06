READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightins defeated the Harrisburg Senators 4-1 in the series opener at FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday night. With the win the R-Phils improved to 23-32 this season.
Reading scored twice in the third inning to grab a 2-0 lead, but an RBI double by Harrisburg in the fifth cut the deficit to one. A solo home run by Daniel Brito in the seventh and an RBI double by Josh Stephen later that inning gave the hosts some more cushion and helped secure the victory.
Jack Perkins started and went six innings for Reading. Perkins, who earned the win on the mound, allowed on run on six hits and struck out three batters.
The two teams are set to play on Wednesday at noon.