HARTFORD, Conn. - The Reading Fightins defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 5-2 on Saturday evening at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The win moved the R-Phils to 44-63 this season.
The game was tied 2-2 in the ninth inning when Logan O'Hoppe smacked a three-run home run that scored Matt Kroon and Bryson Stott as well. O'Hoppe finished with three RBI and two runs scored. Matt Kroon was 4-4 with an RBI and a run scored in the winning effort.
Hans Crouse started the game on the mound for Reading and pitched five innings where he allowed two runs on four hits and struck out seven batters. He did not get a decision. Kyle Dohy earned the win with two shutout innings pitched in relief.
Brian Marconi earned the save, his 13th this season.
The two teams are set to play the series finale on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.