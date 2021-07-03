ERIE, Pa. - The Reading Fightins pitched a combined no-hitter and won 3-0 over the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park on Saturday night. It was the team's first nine-inning no-hitter since 2001 and the first combined no-hitter for the organization since 1993.
Francisco Morales, Zach Warren, Kyle Dohy, and Brian Marconi combined to hold Erie hitless in the Saturday night win. Morales pitched six innings to lead the way. Warren, Dohy, and Marconi came in relief to complete the task.
Reading's offense struck in two different innings. Daniel Brito broke the scoreless tie with a two-run home run in the third inning. In the eighth inning Luke Miller hit a solo home run to make it 3-0.
The two teams are scheduled to play the series finale on Sunday at 7:05 p.m.