ERIE, Pa. - The Reading Fightins won 6-5 over the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday evening to wrap up the series at UPMC Park. With the victory, Reading improved to 22-32 this season.
The difference in the contest was a bases-loaded walk earned by Logan Landon the pushed the go-ahead run across home plate.
Erie struck first in the bottom of the first inning to grab a 1-0 lead. Reading tied it in the third frame and then scored four runs in the fifth to take a 5-2 advantage.
The R-Phils saw the lead disappear until they scored the game-winner in the ninth inning.