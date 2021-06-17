HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Reading Fightins defeated the Harrisburg Senators 2-1 on Thursday night at FNB Field. The win kept the recent winning ways for the R-Phils going and pushed them to 13-26 this season.
Josh Hendrickson started for Reading and earned the win on the mound. The Fightins hurler went five scoreless innings and allowed just three hits.
Reading took a 1-0 lead in the third and pushed that advantage to 2-0 in the seventh. The R-Phils held off Harrisburg for the win as the Senators plated one run in the bottom of the ninth.
The two teams are scheduled to play on Friday at 7 p.m.