READING, Pa. - With the latest guidance on high school and recreational sports from Governor Tom Wolf's administration earlier this week, organized sports are looking to get back on the fields in the coming weeks. In Berks County, the Reading Fightins are hoping to get some high school baseball at First Energy Stadium.
The front office team of the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies have started to explore a potential showcase of high school baseball games that would take place in Baseballtown. The contests would potentially take place in mid-to-late July.
According to the R-Phils, the working title is Baseballtown Charities Showcase. The event would potentially give teams, who saw their spring, PIAA season canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, another chance to play together, even for just a few contests.