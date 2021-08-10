READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightins began a homestand on Tuesday night with a series opener against the Akron RubberDucks. During batting practice the players honored Daniel Brito with "Brito Strong" t-shirts.
Brito, who played for the R-Phils, collapsed on the field late last month during a game with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in Rochester. Brito underwent two surgeries and remains in stable condition in a hospital, according to the last update.
The Philadelphia Phillies players also wore the shirts before their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.