READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightins invited fans into FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday night, but it wasn't for a baseball game. The crowd came for their Party With a Purpose event in Baseballtown.
For three hours baseball fans came to the ballpark, but there wasn't a game being played, just live music, ballpark food, and the view of the field. Despite the lack of baseball, the fans in attendance noted they were just happy to be back in the stadium.
Proceeds from the event benefitted the Berks County Quarantine Open Mic Group.
The Party With a Purpose series will continue next week, with more planned after that.