READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightins fell 9-8 to the Hartford Yard Goats on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Hartford scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to complete the comeback victory.
Reading led 7-2 after three innings thanks to a six-run second frame. The Yard Goats outscored the hosts 7-1 across the final six innings.
The loss dropped the R-Phils to 8-25 this season.
Reading out hit Hartford 12-10 and committed less errors, 2-1.
Madison Stokes went 4-5 with two runs scored and an RBI for Reading.
The two teams are set to face off on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.