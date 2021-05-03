READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils announced the team's 2021 opening day roster on Monday. The club is set to host its season opener on Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Pitchers (16): Mark Appel, Andrew Brown, Tyler Carr, Joel Cesar, Colton Eastman, Ethan Evanko, Julian Garcia, Kyle Glogoski, Jonathan Hennigan, Jakob Hernandez, Taylor Lehman, Ethan Lindow, James McArthur, Francisco Morales, Austin Ross, Zach Warren.
Catchers (3): Rodolfo Duran, Colby Fitch, Nick Matera.
Infielders (8): Daniel Brito, Arquimedes Gamboa, Salvatore Gozzo, Dalton Guthrie, Matt Kroon, Luke Miller, Madison Stokes, McCarthy Tatum.
Outfielders (1): Matt Vierling.
Reading is set to host the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday night.