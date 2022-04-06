READING, Pa. - After missing significant time the last two eason due to COVID and visa issues, outfielder Simon Muzziotti is one player to watch as the Reading Fightin Phils season gets under way on Friday evening against Somerset.
Muzziotti received some time in major league camp and hit .375 with three RBI in his spring training at-bats.
"It's like, you see on TV, I'm playing with them. It's amazing. It's unreal," Muzziotti said. "It's like, I play with these all-stars. Harper's MVP. Didi has played ten years in baseball. Segura too. It's good, good experience."
The 23-year-old native of Venezuela is ranked in the top 30 prospects of the Philadelphia farm system.