READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightins announced the postponement of their next two games, on September 7 and 8, due to a COVID-19 situation that is unfolding with their scheduled opponent, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
According to a statement released from the R-Phils on Monday night, the two-day postponement of games is to allow the Fisher Cats more time for additional COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
"We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available," the Fightins noted in a statement.
The Double-A team was set to kick-off a six-game series against the Fisher Cats on Tuesday night in Baseballtown. As of now the team is set to return to play on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. This week's series is the team's final set of home games this year.