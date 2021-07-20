The Reading Fightins dug out of an early 6-0 deficit and won 9-8 on Tuesday night against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Stadium. The win moved Reading to 27-40 this season.
The Fisher Cats scored in each of the first four frames to build the 6-0 advantage, however, in the fifth the Fightins' offense began its comeback. A three-run home run by Arquimedes Gamboa cut the deficit to 6-3 and then three more runs for the R-Phils in the sixth inning tied the game, 6-6.
The Fisher Cats got one back in the bottom of the sixth frame to reclaim a 7-6 lead, but an RBI single in the seventh by Luke Miller tied the game again. In the eighth, a sacrifice fly and an RBI single pushed Reading ahead by two, just enough to earn the win.
The two teams are set to play on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.