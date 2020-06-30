READING, Pa. - There will be baseball at FirstEnergy Stadium this year, just none played by the Reading Fightins. The 2020 MiLB season was officially canceled on Tuesday, which wiped away all R-Phils games for this year.
The Fightins front office staff is eager for the 2021 season, but will miss welcoming the large crowds to the ballpark every night.
In the meantime, a charity showcase for local high school teams is set to take place over the coming weeks at the stadium. The events will be free to fans with concessions available to purchase.