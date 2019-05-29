Sports

R-Phils roll to 7-1 win over Erie

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Erie SeaWolves 7-1 in the series opener on Tuesday night in Baseballtown. With the win, the R-Phils improved to 28-19 this season.

The game started with a brief rain delay before first pitch came around 7:30 p.m.

The Fightins' pitching dazzled in the win. Erie was limited to just two hits, both of which came off of starter David Parkinson, who earned the win, his fifth this season. Parkinson pitched seven innings, gave up one run and struck out seven batters.

Darick Hall and Henri Lartigue led the way offensively for Reading. The two combined for four RBIs. The duo also homered, as did Adam Haseley and Josh Stephen.

The two teams are slated to play on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.

