READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightins and the Richmond Flying Squirrels split a doubleheader on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Richmond won the first game 4-3, but Reading bounced back to take the second game, 6-4.
The victory in the second game was fueled by Jorge Bonifacio's go-ahead grand slam. He finished with six RBIs in the win.
Reading is now 4-17 this season.
In the loss, Reading took a 2-1 lead after the first frame, but Richmond scored three in the fourth inning to overcome a 3-1 deficit.
The two teams are set to play on Friday at 7:05 p.m.