R-Phils sweep doubleheader with Fisher Cats

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils took both games of Friday's twin bill with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Friday evening as the R-Phils extended their win streak to a season-high five games. The Fightins won 6-4 and 3-1 in the two contests at FirstEnergy Stadiun.

Reading (20-9, 59-37) also honored Lonnie Walker with his one bobble head in Baseballtown during the doubleheader. Walker, who is currently a member of the San Antonio Spurs, was a standout basketball player at Reading High. Walker was in Reading this past week hosting a basketball game at Reading High after he finished up playing in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Friday's twinbill featured the completion of Thursday's suspended contest, which was the first game on Friday evening, and then was followed by a seven-inning game, the originally scheduled affair for the two squads.

The R-Phils carried over a 1-0 lead from Thursday to Friday and built on it from there. New Hampshire tied the game at four, but a sacrifice fly and then s solo homer by Austin Bossart in the fifth inning made it 6-4 in favor of the hosts.

In the second game, the Fightins took a 1-0 lead in the third inning and then Josh Stephen hit a two-run double in the fifth frame to make it 3-0 Fightin Phils.

The R-Phils and Fisher Cats are set to play on Saturday at 6:45 p.m.

Game footage courtesy of Service Electric