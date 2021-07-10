READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightins swept a doubleheader on Saturday against the Harrisburg Senators at FirstEnergy Stadium. The R-Phils won the first game 4-2 and the second contest 3-2 in nine innings.
In the first game, Francisco Morales earned the win for Reading. He allowed just two runs in his five innings of work. Harrisburg grabbed a 1-0 lead in the game, but Reading tied it at one in the fourth frame via a Madison Stokes home run. Then down 2-1 the Fightins scored three times in the fifth frame to take the lead and hold on for the win.
In the second game of the twin bill, it took extra innings to get a decision. The game was tied 1-1 heading into extras. Both teams scored once in the eighth inning and then in the ninth Logan Landon hit a walk-off RBI single to earn the sweep.
The two teams are slated to wrap up the series on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.