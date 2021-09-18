BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Reading Fightins defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 5-2 on Saturday night in the penultimate game of the 2021 campaign. The win moved the R-Phils to 47-65 this year.
The Fightins were down 1-0 following a wild pitch in the second inning, but Simon Muzziotti smacked a two-run double in the third inning to give Reading a 2-1 lead. The Fightins scored three more times in the fifth to build a 5-1 lead.
Bryson Stott recorded three hits in the game as well.
The two teams are set to play in the season finale on Sunday at 6:35 p.m.