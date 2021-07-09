READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightins earned a 5-4 walk-off win over the Harrisburg Senators on Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Arquimedes Gamboa hit a pinch-hit, RBI single which allowed Josh Stephen to score the game-winning victory in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Victor Santos started for Reading and pitched six innings where he allowed just one run on five hits. After Santos left the game, Harrisburg's offense mounted a comeback and tied the game in the top of the eighth.
Braden Zarbnisky earned the win on the mound for the R-Phils. He is now 4-1 this season.
Jorge Bonifacio hit a solo home run in the first inning that gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the game.
The two teams are slated to play a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch of the twin bill is set for 4:30 p.m.