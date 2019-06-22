Sports

R-Phils win 11-8 in Bohm's Double-A debut

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 11:37 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 11:37 PM EDT

PORTLAND, Maine - The Reading Fightin Phils won 11-8 in 10 innings over the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday night in Alec Bohm's Double-A debut after getting called up late Thursday evening. With the win the R-Phils improved to 41-30.

Bohm started, hit second, and played third base for Reading in the victory. He went 0-5 with one run scored, one walk and one strike out. He was just one of two Fightins to not record an RBI in the game.

Darick Hall went 2-5 with two RBIs and one run scored to help the offensive output for the Fightins.

The game was tied at seven runs each after the third inning as both teams played six runs in the third frame. It was tied at eight after nine innings, but Reading plated three runs in the top of the 10th and helped the Sea Dogs scoreless in the home half of the tenth inning to earn the win.

The two teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m.

