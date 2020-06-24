KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The dirt oval at Action Track USA in Kutztown will open it's doors to the fans on Wednesday night for the first time all season. Opening night comes after losing about a third of the season already.
Opening night brings all-star slingshots and hyper racing injection 600 sprints to the dirt track on Wednesday night. The track still has all their marquee events on the calendar as well as the Summer moves forward.
Track promoters Doug Rose and Richard Tobias Jr. are excited for opening night as well as the rest of the season following the set back amid the COVID-19 pandemic.