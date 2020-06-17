Racing returns to Shellhammers Speedway on Wednesday nights
ONTELAUNEE, Pa. - Racing is back in Berks County on Wednesday nights at Shellhammers Speedway for "Wingless Wednesdays". This is the first mid-week race since last year.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing and the slow reopening of Pennsylvania in effect, and sports making their return, people packed the stands to catch the action.
Fans and racers alike were happy to get back to a sense of normal riding on and sitting around the 1/8 of a mile dirt track. After the first Wednesday night, they are already looking forward to getting back out there for more action and fun this Summer.
Jonathan Bodack
Web Producer
