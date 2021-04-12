PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - With the recently down trend in play from the start of March on, the Philadelphia Flyers became sellers instead of buyers at the trade deadline.
General Manager turned forward Mike Raffl and defensemen Erik Gustafsson into draft capital.
Raffl was traded to the Washington Capitals for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. The winger had spent the past eight seasons with the Flyers, and was set to be an unrestricted free-agent at the end of this season.
An offseason pickup for this season, Gustafsson was sent to Montreal for a 2022 seventh-round pick. The offensive-minded defensemen was acquired as a free agent, he only appeared in 24 games and held a minus two rating.
Along with those two departures, one Flyer won't be going anywhere. Scott Laughton signed a five-year contract extension, locking up the 27 year old. His deal works out to only be a three-million dollar annual salary cap hit.