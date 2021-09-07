ELVERSON, Pa. - The Twin Valley football team has used a varied attack so far this fall and it has worked for the Raiders as they are out to a 2-0 start.
TV won 19-10 over Daniel Boone this past Friday night with their defensive unit making big stops. Also Trey Freeman and Dom Caruso were having strong individual performances.
Others, including Evan Myers, have taken some of the workload off of Caruso, but he continues to be the driver of the offense and he is moving towards the 3,000 yard mark. Caruso is just 60 yards shy of that career mark.
Overall the team is happy to share the workload as it has made them one of just four Berks County teams that are left undefeated.