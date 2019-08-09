Sports

Raiders ready for Education Night on Saturday

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 07:27 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 07:27 PM EDT

Raiders ready for Education Night on Saturday

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The East Penn Raiders are excited for Saturday night's game, both for what will happen on the field and off of it. The semi-professional football team based in the Lehigh Valley is hosting Education Night and will hand out 500 backpacks, filled with supplies, to the first 500 kids through the gate at J. Birney Crum Stadium.

The Raiders are enjoying their inaugural season and have appreciated the support from the community. Most of the players are from the Lehigh Valley, or the surrounding areas.

The squad plays in the Major League Football league.

