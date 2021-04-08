ELVERSON, Pa. - Twin Valley defeated Fleetwood 11-1 in five innings in a Berks softball game on Thursday afternoon.
The Raiders plated two runs in the first inning and extended it to 5-0 in the second frame as they rolled to the home win.
ELVERSON, Pa. - Twin Valley defeated Fleetwood 11-1 in five innings in a Berks softball game on Thursday afternoon.
The Raiders plated two runs in the first inning and extended it to 5-0 in the second frame as they rolled to the home win.
Web Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Clouds and sun with very pleasant temperatures.
Overcast with rain showers at times.
Rather cloudy with showers at times; cooler and breezy at times as well.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.