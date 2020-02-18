BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Twin Valley and Berks Catholic getting wins in two different fashions to move on in Districts, and earn spots in the upcoming PIAA tournament.
The Lady Raiders took on the 13 seeded Greencastle-Antrim, the Lady Raiders only gave up 19 points in their 46-19 rout. They will take on Spring Grove in the next round.
Berks Catholic found themselves trailing in first, at halftime, and after the third quarter before making the comeback. The Saints didn't take the lead until under two minutes were left, and would pull away for the 51-44 win. They play top seeded Mechanicsburg in the quarterfinal round.