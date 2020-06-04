ELVERSON, Pa. - The Twin Valley basketball team will be continuing their offseason training at home this weekend while also benefitting local food banks. The Raiders hope to make 5,000 basketball combined between their players to raise funds and collect non-perishable food items to help re-stock the local food banks that were depleted due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The players are motivated by the endeavor and the 5,000 basket goal. They feel it is attainable and hope community members support their efforts. Players hope to earn at least one cent for each basket they make.
More information and a GoFundMe link to donate:
Boys' Basketball Team Fundraiser June 5th-June 7th, here is the link for more information.... https://t.co/iotufZbhaz pic.twitter.com/x4eMU7aA9n— Athletic Dept. (@TVRAIDERS) June 3, 2020