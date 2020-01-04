READING, Pa. - The Worcester Railers defeated the Reading Royals 5-2 on Saturday night at Santander Arena to complete the weekend sweep of the Royals after winning both contests of the back-to-back series in Berks County this weekend.
Matthew Strome and Steven Swavely scored for the Royals in the loss.
Kirill Ustimenko recorded 24 saves, but allowed four goals in goal.
The Royals pulled to within one, 3-2, midway through the third period. Then the Railers responded with seven minutes left in the game to re-build the lead with another goal.
The Royals will remain at home and will return to the ice on Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m. against Maine.