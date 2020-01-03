READING, Pa. - The Worcester Railers defeated the Reading Royals 4-1 on Friday night at Santander Arena. The loss snaps Reading's two-game win streak and three-game stretch of wins at home.
Trevor Gooch scored the lone goal for the Royals in the setback. He lit the lamp midway through the third period to avoid the shutout.
The Railers scored in the opening minute of the game and took a 2-0 lead into the third period where they extended it to 3-0 with a power play goal early in the third.
The two teams will face off again on Saturday night in Reading at 7 p.m.