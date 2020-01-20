READING, Pa. - The Worcester Railers defeated the Reading Royals 3-2 in overtime in a Monday afternoon ECHL contest at the Santander Arena. Jack Stander scored the game-winer in the extra period for Worcester.
Corey Mackin and Garret Cockerill lit the lamp for the Royals. Monday's matinee was the third straight game in which Mackin scored.
The Railers took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, but the Royals responded with back-to-back goals. Reading led 2-1 into the third period before Worcester tied the game midway through the third.
The current homestand continues for the Royals on Jan. 24 against Newfoundland at 7 p.m.