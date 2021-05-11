MOOSIC, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 6-0 on Tuesday night at PNC Field. The loss dropped the Pigs to 5-2 this season as the two teams kicked-off their week-long series.
Spencer Howard started for Lehigh Valley and faced the minimum through his three innings of work. He allowed just one walk and struck out three batters.
Ramon Rosso came in relief for Howard and allowed six runs in the bottom of the fourth frame that was the difference in the road loss.
Both teams recorded four hits each, with the RailRiders scoring six runs on those four hits. Lehigh Valley did commit one error that allowed started the fourth inning rally for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The two teams are set to play at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday night.