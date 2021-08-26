IronPigs v. RailRiders highlights 08.26.2021

ALLENTOWN,  Pa. - Lehigh Valley was blanked by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday night. The RailRiders pitching a no-hitter for three-quarters of the game enroute to their 6-0 win. 

The IronPigs only managed to get four hits on the game, all in the sixth inning or later. 

The RailRiders blew the game open in the seventh, when they put three runs on the board to grab the 6-0 lead.

Lehigh Valley will try to turn things around on Friday night. 