ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre put up double-digit runs four times against Lehigh Valley. That includes Sundays 19-1 win over the IronPigs.
The IronPigs held a 1-0 lead after the first inning, but it wouldn't last long. The RailRiders would tie things up in the second and then blow the game open in the third with 10 runs.
In the sixth the RailRiders offense went off again, this time putting six more runs on the board. They would get added insurance in the eighth with two more runs scored.
Lehigh Valley returns to action on Tuesday night on the road against Buffalo.