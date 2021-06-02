MOOSIC, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs struck first, but the RailRiders scored in four out of the next five innings to help secure the win, 10-2.
Scott Kingery hit a sac-fly to give the IronPigs a brief 1-0 lead before the RailRiders poured the runs on. All 10 of the RailRiders runs were scored in-between the second and sixth innings.
The second IronPigs run was brought home by Mickey Moniak on an RBI double in the ninth inning.
The ironPigs will look to bounce back in game three on Thursday, first pitch at 6:35 PM.