ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-2 in the series opener on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park. The loss dropped the Pigs to 43-52 this year.
Mark Appel started for Lehigh Valley on the mound and suffered the loss. He pitched 2.1 innings and allowed three runs on five hits.
The RailRiders earned the win despite going 1-10 with runners in scoring position.
The IronPigs' offense struggled as it recorded just four hits. Lehigh Valley did strike first, however, with a sacrifice fly by Mickey Moniak in the bottom of the first inning. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the lead in the third via a two-run home run and extending it to 3-1 in the fourth frame.
A sacrifice fly in the fifth inning was the other run for the Pigs in the setback.
Alec Bohm joined the IronPigs on Tuesday after he was sent to Triple-A by the Philadelphia Phillies this past weekend. The third baseman made a nice defensive play early in the game, but went 0-4 at the plate.
The two teams are set to play on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.