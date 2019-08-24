Sports

RailRiders roll to 11-4 win over Pigs

By:

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 12:45 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:45 AM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 11-4 on Friday night at Coca-COla Park. With the loss the Pigs dropped to 60-68 this season.

Lehigh Valley grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to two home runs. Deivy Grullon hit a two-run homer and then Nick Hundley smacked a solo shot.

That lead was short lived, however, as the RailRiders took a 4-3 lead in the third inning. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pushed that advantage to 8-3 before the Pigs scored one more run, but they couldn't muster any more in a comeback attempt.

Ramon Rosso suffered the loss.

The two teams are set to play on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

Video courtesy of Service Electric

