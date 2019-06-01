RailRiders steamroll Pigs, 8-0

MOOSIC, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders blanked the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8-0 in the series opener between the two rivals at PNC Field on Friday night. Friday's contest was the second straight game where the Pigs failed to score a run. Lehigh Valley is now 27-24 after the setback.

Enyel De Los Santos made the start and pitched just two innings as the RailRiders got to him right away. De Los Santos (2-1) gave up four runs in the bottom of the first frame.

Chance Adams earned the win for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to improve to 3-1 this season. He pitched six shutout innings, gave up just four hits, and struck out three batters.

The two teams are scheduled to tangle again on Saturday at 4:05 p.m.