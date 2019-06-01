Sports

RailRiders steamroll Pigs, 8-0

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:11 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 11:11 PM EDT

MOOSIC, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders blanked the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8-0 in the series opener between the two rivals at PNC Field on Friday night. Friday's contest was the second straight game where the Pigs failed to score a run. Lehigh Valley is now 27-24 after the setback.

Enyel De Los Santos made the start and pitched just two innings as the RailRiders got to him right away. De Los Santos (2-1) gave up four runs in the bottom of the first frame.

Chance Adams earned the win for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to improve to 3-1 this season. He pitched six shutout innings, gave up just four hits, and struck out three batters.

The two teams are scheduled to tangle again on Saturday at 4:05 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Parkland, Bangor win district softball championships

Parkland, Bangor win district softball championships

Twin Valley tops Donegal for second straight title

Twin Valley tops Donegal for second straight title

Hamburg falls in district final

Hamburg falls in district final

Richmond rolls to 9-4 win over R-Phils

Richmond rolls to 9-4 win over R-Phils

RailRiders steamroll Pigs, 8-0

RailRiders steamroll Pigs, 8-0

LeMahieu leads Happ, surging Yankees past Red Sox 4-1
Associated Press

LeMahieu leads Happ, surging Yankees past Red Sox 4-1

Liberty beats Emmaus for District 11 gold

Liberty beats Emmaus for District 11 gold

NDGP baseball wins subregional, heads to states

NDGP baseball wins subregional, heads to states

Blue Mountain captures first district softball title

Blue Mountain captures first district softball title

Northern Lehigh captures district softball crown

Northern Lehigh captures district softball crown