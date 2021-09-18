ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders swept the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park. The pair of losses dropped Lehigh Valley to 50-64 this year.
The RailRiders won the first game 6-2 and the second contest 4-1. Also, the RailRiders won the IronRail Series for 2021 as the two victories helped Scranton/Wilkes-Barre claim the season series win over the IronPigs.
The first game of the twin bill was the completion of a suspended game from this past Wednesday that was halted due to inclement weather. The Pigs held a 1-0 lead in the contest, but a grand slam in the seventh inning gave the RailRiders the lead and they wouldn't give it back.
In the second contest of the day, the game was scoreless through the first five innings. In the sixth frame, the RailRiders struck for four runs to take a 4-0 lead that was lead them to the win.
The two teams are set to play in the series finale on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.