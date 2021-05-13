MOOSIC, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-2 on Thursday night at PNC Field. The loss dropped the Pigs to 6-3 this season.
Lehigh Valley led 1-0 and 2-1 in the game, but then allowed four unanswered runs to the RailRiders. The Pigs' first run came via a throwing error which allowed Ryan Cordell to score and then a Ronald Torreyes RBI single in the fourth put LV up 2-1 in the game.
David Parkinson struck out eight batters in his four innings of work for the IronPigs, but he suffered the loss on the mound.
The two teams are scheduled to play on Friday at 6:35 p.m.