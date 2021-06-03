MOOSIC, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-1 on Thursday night at PNC Field. With the loss the Pigs fell to 14-13 this season.
Adam Haseley made a rehab start for Lehigh Valley. He went 1-3 with a walk.
Matt Moore started on the mound for the IronPigs, but struggled in his 1.2 innings of work. He threw 59 pitches and allowed two runs to the RailRiders.
Lehigh Valley's lone run came via an RBI double by Darick Hall in the fourth frame.
The two teams are set to play at 6:35 p.m. on Friday.