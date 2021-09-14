ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-2 in the series opener on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park. The loss dropped the Pigs to 50-63 this year.
The IronPigs recorded 10 hits in the loss, but went 2-11 with runners in scoring position. The RailRiders logged seven hits.
The Pigs battled back in the ninth with a comeback effort, but it fell short. Lehigh Valley had two runners on base with the game-winning run at the plate.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the top of the first inning, but the Pigs took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second with a two-run single by Cornelius Randolph.
The RailRiders rallied to score twice in the fourth frame and then once more in the fifth inning.
The two teams are set to play again on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.