RailRiders top Pigs, 9-6

MOOSIC, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 9-6 on Friday night at PNC Field. The game was halted a few innings in for a rain delay, but the Pigs ultimately lost and dropped to 52-57.

Lehigh Valley jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning and led 5-1 in the fourth frame, but that advantage was erased as the hosts scored eight runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings to take control of the game. The RailRiders five-run sixth inning was started with a run after a wild pitch and was followed up with a three-run homer.

The two teams will play on Saturday night at 6:35 p.m.