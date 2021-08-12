...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hunterdon, Morris,
Sussex, Warren, northwestern Mercer, Somerset, Middlesex, east
central Lehigh, northwestern Bucks, eastern Monroe and Northampton
Counties through 1245 AM EDT...
At 1149 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Hainesville to Bedminster. Movement was east at
40 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
New Brunswick, Easton, Morristown, Somerville, Newton, Somerset,
Edison, Bethlehem, Old Bridge, East Brunswick, Bridgewater, South
Brunswick, North Brunswick, Dover, Madison, Hopatcong, Forks,
Middlesex, Princeton and Florham Park.
People at the Musikfest, and New Jersey State Fair should seek safe
shelter immediately!
This includes the following highways...
New Jersey Turnpike between exits 9 and 11.
Northeast Extension between mile markers 41 and 43.
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 66 and 76.
Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 43.
Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 307 and 314.
Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 50.
Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 52.
Garden State Parkway between mile markers 130 and 133.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH