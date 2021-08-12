MOOSIC, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 10-3 in a rain-shortened game on Thursday evening. The contest was halted and eventually called in the eighth inning due to inclement weather.

The loss dropped the Pigs to 39-45 this season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored early and often in the game. Even without the final two frames the hosts tallied 10 runs on 15 hits. The RailRiders score twice in the first, one run in the second, and five runs in the third to take a commanding 8-2 lead.

Bailey Falter made a rehab appearance and pitched one scoreless inning for the IronPigs. He struck out two batters that frame.

The two teams are set to play on Friday at 7:05 p.m.